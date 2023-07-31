Sarfaraz opens up about relation with Rizwan amid fans' tug of war

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan seen in a cheerful mood in this undated photo from Pakistan Super League. — PSL/File

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has dismissed the social media comparison between him and fan favourite Mohammad Rizwan, saying that "hate is only among people".



The Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan are often called rivals during social media debates among their fans who bash each other over the cricketers' performances.

However, rubbishing all the "hate", Sarfaraz said he shares a brotherly bond with teammate Mohammad Rizwan.

"The current Pakistan team is very well united. All the players share a brotherly bond and there is no hate between us," he said.

"There is no hate between me and Rizwan. The hate is just among the people on social media. These people have nothing to do in their life; hence they come to social media and start writing unnecessary things," the wicketkeeper batter added.

Sarfaraz and Rizwan are currently the two frontline wicketkeepers of the Pakistan team. Rizwan is the first choice, whereas Sarfaraz is the backup.

However, Sarfaraz played as a first-choice wicketkeeper in the recently concluded Test series in Sri Lanka. Earlier this year, Sarfaraz made his comeback in Test cricket and scored a match-saving hundred for Pakistan against New Zealand in the second Test in Karachi.

Babar-Virat comparison

Sarfaraz believes there is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

"Just leave Babar Azam. There is no comparison between him and Virat. Virat has been playing cricket for the last 14-15 years. Babar made his debut in 2015. Wait and watch Babar till he plays as much cricket as Virat; he will stand at the same stage," Sarfaraz highlighted.

"No one plays cover drive and on drive better than Babar. Just let him play and enjoy," he concluded.