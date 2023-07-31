Prince Harry’s rejection is a ‘first for historians’

Prince Harry being told ‘no’ has just been hailed as a historic moment by experts, who question how the British royal must have taken it.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser broke down the historical significance of this moment.

She touched base on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the midst of this, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “This time around, the news out of London is an entirely different kettle of fish – we have crossed a line, marked a new first, passed a milestone.”

She also went as far as to paint the picture that, “Harry has just heard something startling, something that I don’t think he has heard in a very long time: Essentially, the word ‘no’.”

“Someone authoritative, someone who is not some loopy one-time socialite or ‘It’ girl or British columnist, someone who cannot be easily discounted, has just rejected part of the duke’s lawsuit.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also offered more insight into the person responsible for rejecting the duke, allegedly for the very first time.

Reacting to the news she said, “Specifically – get your legal hats on here, chaps – Mr Justice Fancourt in the High Court has dealt a serious blow to the duke’s case against News Group Newspapers, knocking back part of his legal case. (NGN is owned by the same parent company as News Corp Australia, publisher of this masthead).”