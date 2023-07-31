‘Antiques Roadshow’ viewers are shocked by cost of Chinese imperial robe

‘Antiques Roadshow’ viewers are shocked by the cost of the Chinese imperial robe

Antiques Roadshow fans were left gaping in shock after finding out the price of a piece brought in on Sunday’s episode by two guests. The married couple met the expert Lee Young on the grounds of Ham House in Richmond.

They asked him if he could take a look at a Chinese Imperial robe which had been brought over to the United Kingdom back in the 1930s. Lee stated:

“There are those moments in life you always remember - and I will certainly always remember standing here the first time I saw this spectacular robe. I want to know everything that you know.”

The guest explained his wife’s grandfather used to be the general manager at the Standard Bank in India and brought the robe over to the UK back in the 1930s. The man’s wife, Sarah revealed that she used to keep the robe in a dressing box and would actually put it on as a child.

Lee explained that: “So, 1750s - it definitely would be imperial. It's a ladies' robe and a robe of 1750 is very rare robe indeed. There are few survivors and the only other ones I know of this type you'd have to go to Beijing and the Palace Museum to see one of these. It really is a museum item.”

He then left everyone present stunned when he unveiled the price of the item: “'If that came up at auction with the way the market is at the moment, I think that would make £200,000.”