Bob Geldof claims Sinead O'Connor’s texts were full of “despair” before death

Bob Geldof claims Sinead O'Connor’s texts were full of “despair” before her death

Bob Geldof claims that he was in contact with Sinead O’Connor before she passed away, revealing that her last texts reflected “despair and sorrow.” He went on to add that she was a “great woman” who struggled with “terrible loneliness.”

He explained that her text messages in the weeks before her death had been a mixture of “desperation and despair” but also full of hope as she began to write new songs. Bob paid tribute to Sinead, writing:

“She meant a lot to everybody, she meant a lot to us. Her voice represented her soul and spirit. And whenever we hear that, we will always be with a great woman.”

Sinead’s neighbours claimed that she had been struggling with the tragic suicide of her son which took place last year and that she had made her way to London from Ireland to be less lonely.

In her last post made to Twitter, she revealed that she was working on new music and that she planned on going on tour in the UK and Ireland as well as Australasia.

Bob told his fans: “There's no other option, as all of you know, than to just keep on. Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair. She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”