Charlie Kaufman to be honoured with 'Heart of Sarajevo Award

Charlie Kaufman, director and screenwriter will be honoured with the Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival in recognition of his dedication and contribution to the art of filmmaking.

An open-air screening of 2002's film Adaption is also planned for the festival. The Adaption was directed by Spike Jonze and written by Kaufman.

The director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, Jovan Marjanovic said, "We are thrilled to welcome back Kaufman and honour him for his dedication to the art of filmmaking."

The director lauded Kaufman as one of the best screenwriter and director in the world. He added that the filmmaker's movie though filled with humour compels the viewers to contemplate the existential depths of human experience, reports Variety.

Kaufman will make a return to the festival after 15 years as he appeared as a guest at the festival in 2008 when he presented his directorial debut "Synecdoche, New York".

Kaufman's writing career began in the early 90s when he wrote Get a Life, a classic sitcom. The screenwriter rose to fame with the 1999 screenplay Being John Malkovich, this screenplay earned him nominations for Oscars and Golden Globe Awards.

Kaufman won an Oscar Award for his collaboration with Gondry in 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Since then he has written several screenplays and has also directed some movies including Anomalisa, that won nominations at Golden Globes, Annie Awards and Academy Awards.

The 29th Sarajevo Fim Festival will take place from Aug 11 to Aug 18.