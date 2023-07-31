 
Meghan Markle is not the reason behind 'Suits' streaming surge

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Suits executive producer of all nine seasons talked about the streaming surge and possible reunion in an interview.

Gene Klein, who served as a non-writing producer during the entire nine-season run, didn't mention the Duchess of Sussex at all when discussing factors of the boost.

Citing the Nielsen streaming chart, tvline.com reported that Suits is currently one of the biggest shows on the planet.

Answering a question during the interview, Klein said, "I was surprised. I’m very proud of the show. I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen. The first time the [Nielson] weekly Top 10 came out and the first three seasons were in there, I thought, “Well, if everyone just keeps on watching, this is going to go on for a while because they’ll keep on moving through the seasons,” and that’s exactly what’s happening. People are sticking with it. It’s lovely."

Asked why the show that's been off air for years is so popular, he said, I think there’s two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform."



