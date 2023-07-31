 
What has WhatsApp new in store for its users?

By
Tech desk

|July 31, 2023

The picture shows the new WhatsApp feature. — WaBetaInfo
Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is the go-to app for millions of users worldwide, has announced that it was rolling out a new interface for action sheets. 

According to WaBetaInfo, the messaging app has submitted a new stable update for iOS with the build number 23.15.72. 

The new feature is currently available to some users even though this feature has not been mentioned in the official changelog on the App Store.

With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to bring a fresh look to the interface rather than relying on the outdated official Apple APIs. 

According to the official changelog, there is improved navigation for a large set of avatar stickers. 

There are also three new features — chat transfer, landscape mode support for video calls, and the ability to silence unknown callers — in the iOS 23.14.79 update. 

Those who install this update will be able to use the new action sheets. Meanwhile, there will be more enhancements to the interface in the future. 

Some people may get this feature in the coming weeks, however, it has not been indicated in the official changelog. 

