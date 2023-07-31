 
Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla?

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kates feud with Camilla?

An alleged feud between Kate Midleton and Queen Camilla has sparked speculations about whether the time has come for Prince William to exact his mother's revenge on the queen.

The reports about the alleged feud started surfacing amid rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to the United Kingdom.

A report in radaronline.com said that the feud was triggered by Queen Camilla's icy treatment of Princess Kate.

The publication reported that the Prince of Wales has put distance between himself and his father.

Citing insiders, the news outlet reported that although Charles and his heir have put on a united front for public appearances, William has "severed ties" with his father and their feud "threatens to rip the monarchy apart."

"William has hidden his pent-up feelings about his evil stepmother for decades, but they exploded in a torrent of retaliation when he learned she was badmouthing his wife and family," the publication quoted what it said a high-level courtier as saying.

"This is a battle royale between the REAL power behind the throne, Camilla, and Britain's next king," said the courtier, who said that his disdain for Camilla has been long-rooted and only festered more in the wake of Princess Diana's tragic death.

It's being speculated that Prince William might need his younger brother by his side when he starts an open war against Camilla who replaced their mother as King Charles's wife.

