 
menu menu menu

Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances

Lady Gaga has announced the return of her highly-anticipated Jazz and Piano performances in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga updated her fans that she is all set to return to the prestigious Las Vegas venue. She revealed that a series of twelve spectacular shows are planned from August 31, 2023, to October 5, 2023.

Lady Gaga promises an unforgettable experience with a unique blend of jazz classics and contemporary hits. The shows are known for their intimate atmosphere and soulful renditions of jazz melodies.

Lady Gaga also showcases her skills on the piano in addition to her vocal talent. The Little Monster pre-sale, starting tomorrow, has been announced on vegas.ladygaga.com, for the loyal fans who want to secure early spots for a highly anticipated show.

Lady Gaga announced that general public ticket sales will begin on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans have expressed their excitement over the return of their favourite show to Las Vegas. One fan wrote in the comments section, "Okay now I need a way to get to Vegas."

Another wrote, "Whenever she ventures into Jazz, we already know it's going to be a show."

Debbie Gibson also expressed his excitement by writing, "Ahhh I must finally go."

More From Entertainment:

Rita Wilson's song 'When This Is Over' gains spotlight on Spotify playlist

Rita Wilson's song 'When This Is Over' gains spotlight on Spotify playlist
Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay
Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla? video

Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla?
BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy

BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy
BTS’ Jungkook causes COFFIN to sell out after ‘Seven’

BTS’ Jungkook causes COFFIN to sell out after ‘Seven’
Ridley Scott talks about reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napolean'

Ridley Scott talks about reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napolean'
K-pop group Itzy makes comeback with ‘Cake’; fans have mixed reactions

K-pop group Itzy makes comeback with ‘Cake’; fans have mixed reactions
Vick Hope talks racial diversity and depression ahead of wedding Calvin Harris

Vick Hope talks racial diversity and depression ahead of wedding Calvin Harris