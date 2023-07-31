Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances

Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances

Lady Gaga has announced the return of her highly-anticipated Jazz and Piano performances in Las Vegas.



Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga updated her fans that she is all set to return to the prestigious Las Vegas venue. She revealed that a series of twelve spectacular shows are planned from August 31, 2023, to October 5, 2023.

Lady Gaga promises an unforgettable experience with a unique blend of jazz classics and contemporary hits. The shows are known for their intimate atmosphere and soulful renditions of jazz melodies.



Lady Gaga also showcases her skills on the piano in addition to her vocal talent. The Little Monster pre-sale, starting tomorrow, has been announced on vegas.ladygaga.com, for the loyal fans who want to secure early spots for a highly anticipated show.

Lady Gaga announced that general public ticket sales will begin on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans have expressed their excitement over the return of their favourite show to Las Vegas. One fan wrote in the comments section, "Okay now I need a way to get to Vegas."

Another wrote, "Whenever she ventures into Jazz, we already know it's going to be a show."

Debbie Gibson also expressed his excitement by writing, "Ahhh I must finally go."