Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been unable to make a significant achievement since they moved to the US to live a financially independent life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged to learn from former star footballer David Beckham and his wife to achieve success in the US.

Writing for The Telegraph, Melissa Twigg said the royal couple should seek Beckhams advice in order to carve out a successful career.

After detailing the achievements made by David and his wife Victoria in the US, the author of the article expressed her views about the progress the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made so far.

"They are still working with Netflix – for which they said they would focus “on creating content that informs but also gives hope” when they signed a reported $100 million deal in 2020. Thus far, however, all they’ve released is Harry & Meghan, a not-exactly-hopeful documentary that mostly saw them complain about the Royal family," said the article in The Telegraph.

Melissa Twigg added, "And this , unfortunately, is the crux of their issue. As the chart-topping sales of Harry’s biography Spare prove, the world is fascinated by their gripes with King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but not much interested in anything else they may have to say."

Quoting, Jack Izzard, CEO of Rhizome Media Group, the article, read, The Sussexes also lack the “humility” of the Beckhams. “David is a goodwill ambassador for Unicef and has used his star power to do good work. But he never tried to eclipse that charity, whereas by contrast the Archewell Foundation feels a bit of a personal flex as much as it’s a fundraiser.”