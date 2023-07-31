‘Love Island’ to launch All Stars series where ex-islanders will try their luck again!





Love Island fans will be delighted to find out that the franchise is bringing back beloved former islanders to try their luck at love once again.

As the winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time due to low ratings, TV insiders have now confirmed that the winter series will be replaced next year with an exciting new concept - the All Stars series. This special edition will showcase beloved Love Island contestants from past seasons, not only from the UK but also the US and Australia.

According to a reliable source, "Viewers just aren't interested in watching the show twice a year. It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love."

The All Stars season promises to be a nostalgic treat for fans, including cameo appearances from iconic Love Island stars who have since found marital bliss, such as Olivia Attwood.

Notably, Maura Higgins, the star of the 2019 series, has turned down the offer to participate in the upcoming All Stars series. The 32-year-old, who is now in a relationship with Hollywood stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton, stated, "I can't see myself ever doing that again, no. I've been asked, but I've said no."

Producers have been experimenting the concept of bringing back fan-favorite Islanders over the past two years by bringing back the likes of Adam Collard and Kady McDermott.