Prince Harry faces fresh blow amid ongoing crisis?

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry seems to be in trouble as he is facing multiple issues regarding his ongoing projects and deals these days.

Harry’s eco-tourism company, Travalyst, has recently announced its new board members, which didn’t include a mention about the Duke of Sussex himself, according to a new report.



Chief Executive of Travalyst Sally Davey, in a press release shared on 24 May, announced that the company had moved “into its next phase of growth”.



Sharing details about the brand's progress, she claimed that when the brand launched three years ago, it “was set up as a pilot,” in order to test "hypothesis that an independent and neutral not-for-profit could help the travel industry accelerate its progress towards net positive impact".

giving new details about the changes, she explained that its “five Founding Partners has now almost doubled in size to nine partners”.

After describing how “the group has worked incredibly hard together,” Davey went on to celebrate the company’s new board members, which didn’t include the CEO himself: Prince Harry.

She continued: "Today we formally mark the end of Travalyst’s pilot phase with the appointment of a new Board to govern and guide us on our journey ahead to delivering major positive and system-changing impact."

"The Board is composed of individuals with world-class expertise in impact, systems change, not-for-profit governance, advocacy, and campaigning for a just and sustainable world," said Davey.

Meghan Markle's husband, who wasn’t mentioned in the press release about the board members, was named at the bottom of two different press releases: One from 8 June 2023 and another from 25 July 2023.



Harry, according to Newsweek, still “remains committed to the project” and he’s in contact with the board and CEO of Travalyst.

The father-of-two is also still listed as the “founder and patron” of the company on Travalyst’s website.

"Prince Harry is the founder of Travalyst and remains an invaluable part of this organisation. His role has not changed in any way, and he is regularly involved in strategic discussions and decisions alongside our partners and Board,” Sally Davey told The Independent.

