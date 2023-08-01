 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dissed Balmoral invite due to Archie?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed Balmoral Castle invitation in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to boycott the Royal family holiday home after a distasteful argument with Prince William.

Royal author Robert Lacey reveals the brothers had a "showdown" due to a guest-edited version of Vogue by Meghan Markle.  

The authors reveals that William tried to "discuss the issues" highlighted in the magazine where he invited "another classic Harry explosion".

He added: "Suddenly Harry, Meghan and Archie were no longer joining William, Kate and the other members of the Royal Family for their annual summer holiday with Grandma at Balmoral."

However, reports reveals the real reason Meghan and Harry did not go was elder son, Prince Archie. The couple believed their son was too young for the trip.

Mr Lacey added: "But that didn't stop the Sussexes somehow managing to travel to Minorca for a week that August, and then taking Archie with them for a few days in the South of France with Elton John and his partner David Furnish."

