Prince William, Kate Middleton to go back to 'romantic bolthole' this summer

August 01, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to return to their old holiday spot this summer.

The couple, who met each other in 2002, used to run away from spotlight to private royal lodges, including Tam-Na-Ghar in Balmoral.

While the Royals are now preparing for their annual Balmoral vacation, the Prince and Princess of Wales are tipped to return to their "romantic bolthole" 

Royal commentator Robert Jobson said the place is a "sanctuary" for the couple.

He said: "During the early stages of their relationship they could escape there and be at one with nature away from prying eyes. It matters to them."

Mr Jobson said: "This year, they'll be thinking of her and the good times they all shared as they commemorate her life".

