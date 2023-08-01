Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singh's character in 'RRKPK' a 'male poo'

Karan Johar returns to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after seven years

Karan Johar has described Ranveer Singh’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as a male Poo.

Poo is an iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character played by Kareena Kapoor. This role became one of the notable roles of Kareena’s career. It has been mimicked by many people all across the world.

The ace filmmaker has compared the Ram Leela actor’s character Rocky Randhawa to her character in K3G.

According to the director, Ranveer’s role in RRKPK had to look like a loveable boy who does not really know anything about the actual world. He said that Rocky had to be like Poo.

“Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo.”

Not just that, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director also compared the Simmba actor’s role to Barbie’s Ken.

Karan said: “He was like the Ken to Barbie. It’s all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who has had rough edges.”

He further revealed: “The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn’t know his politics, he doesn’t know about anything, and he doesn’t care because that’s not what his aim is - it’s kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28. The film also marks as the return of Karan Johar to the director's chair.