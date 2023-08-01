Will Barbie be screened in Punjab? Censor board to review Hollywood blockbuster today

Margot Robbie as Barbie seen in this still from the movie "Barbie" trailer. — Instagram/@barbiethemovie

LAHORE: The Punjab Censor Board will decide the fate of the Hollywood blockbuster "Barbie" today (Tuesday) in a meeting of all the members of the regulator body, as per the directives of interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, The News reported.



"Barbie" is one of the most anticipated and most celebrated movies of the year so far, but not in Punjab as the government yanked the film from cinemas over supposedly “pro-LGBT” content and halted its screening right after its release.

The fantasy-comedy film hit cinemas across the globe on July 21 but was recalled in Punjab on the secretary ministry of Information and culture's directives.

It may be noted that Punjab’s Film Censor Board Secretary Rehan S Khan denied there is any such content in the film. “Yes there was objectionable material which was excised by the board, but none expressing homosexuality,” he had told Geo Fact Check.

“All censor board members [should] conduct a thorough review of the movie — Barbie — on Tues­day after which a decision will be made regarding its permission for screening in Punjab,” a statement released by the government on Monday read.

The board members will discuss the conditions for the exhibition movie while conducting a thorough review of the movie. A decision will then be made regarding its approval for "Barbie" screening in Punjab.

The world is abuzz with "Barbie" fever since the release of the movie about the iconic doll, as the theatres and cinemas everywhere are full of moviegoers, all dressed in pink.

The Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) starrer showed no signs of slowing down in its second weekend at the box office as it has made more than $351 million in the US and Canada since opening on July 21, and nearly $775 million globally.