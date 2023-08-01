Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and daughters take break from 'Barbie-Mania'

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, the beloved Hollywood couple, decided to take a well-deserved break from the Barbie movie hype and enjoy a family vacation, as reported by PEOPLE.

During a busy press tour promoting his record-breaking new movie, Barbie, the couple took their two daughters, 8-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 7-year-old Amada Lee, on a "glamping" trip to the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort, situated north of Santa Barbara.

According to a source, “They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas.”

Nestled in the serene surroundings of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains, El Capitan Canyon spans 350 acres of ancient oak and sycamore forest along the seasonal El Capitan Creek.

At El Capitan Canyon, visitors have access to various exciting excursions. These include hiking, biking on beach cruisers, taking a refreshing swim in the on-site pool, or attending the "canyon concert series" on Saturdays, featuring live music.

Ryan Gosling, the star of the famous movie "The Notebook," is 42 years old, while Eva Mendes, known for her role in "Training Day," is 49 years old. The couple has been together for over a decade, having first met on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011, where they played a couple with an infant son.

In 2014, they welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, and two years later, they had their second daughter, Amada, in 2016. Although the couple has become more open about their relationship in recent years, they still prefer to keep their personal life relatively private.