Prince Harry is still a member of his tourism company despite reports

Prince Harry is not parting ways with his travel company, Travalyst, that he founded in 2019.

New reports suggested that the royal is no longer a board member of the company but the claims were refuted by a statement released to People Magazine by Chief Executive Officer Sally Davey.

“Prince Harry is the founder of Travalyst and remains an invaluable part of this organisation,” Davey told the outlet on Monday. “His role has not changed in any way, and he is regularly involved in strategic discussions and decisions alongside our partners and Board.”

The Duke of Sussex’s name also remains listed on the company’s website as a founder and patron.

Harry had started the green travel initiative in a bid to impact the change in systems which would lead to a more sustainable world with environmental tourism. The company was developed with a mission to help “both travellers and travel companies make better, greener choices,” according to its website.

Previously, Harry talked about the idea for Travelyst in a September 2019 speech and how a seven-year-old has inspired it during his 2012 visit to a coral reef replanting project in the Caribbean, which he was traveling on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I had a 7-year-old come up to me, tug my shirt, and say with such conviction: ‘Because of your country, my country's coral reef is dying,’” Prince Harry said.

“His words deeply affected me because they revealed the full impact outsiders can have on a community without even realising it.”

The Duke has a shared passion for the environment with his father King Charles, and brother, Prince William. Charles has been a life-long advocate of the environmental crisis and has supported initiatives working to alleviate such problems.

William, on the other hand, has introduced the Earthshot Prize which encourages innovative solutions to combat the climate crisis faced by the world.