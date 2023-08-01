Ben Affleck surprises Jennifer Lopez with intimate birthday party: ‘Felt so appreciated’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez shared a “lil peek” inside her surprise birthday party thrown by her husband Ben Affleck and attended by close family members and friends.

In the hot addition of On The JLo newsletter, the Mother star revealed details of her intimate birthday bash while thanking her subscribers for their heartfelt wishes.

The Hollywood diva, who turned 54 last month, penned, “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends.”

“All the kids were there,” she said of the couple’s blended brood, adding, “It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Lopez continued: “I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.”

“Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!” she added for her well-wishers.

Ever since getting married to Affleck last year, Lopez and the Gone Girl actor have been living with their blended brood including her twins and his three kids.

Lopez is a mother to twins, Emme and Max, with ex Marc Anthony while Affleck shares three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo previously shared some snaps from her big day featuring her in a backless shimmery silver dress including some pictures in which she was seen donning a gorgeous swimsuit.