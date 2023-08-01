Euphoria’s Angus Cloud excited to ‘get back’ to season three months before his death

Angus Cloud’s tragic death has left everyone in the industry shocked especially Euphoria co-stars as the actor revealed he’s excited to work on the third season of the series.



Back in October, Cloud, who played the role of Fezco in the hit series, said he wanted to see how things would work out for his favourite character in the upcoming season.

Speaking to E! News, Cloud stated at the time, “I can't wait to get back to work with everyone.”

“I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again,” remarked the actor.

The late actor praised Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, adding, “Knowing Sam, it will be good.”

Cloud also informed the outlet that he had other “couple of projects” outside of Euphoria, stating, “I can't wait for everyone to see.”

“They're a little different than what I usually do. So, it will be cool,” added the 25-year-old.

In May, HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline that Euphoria will likely return in 2025 because of the creator’s involvement in controversial show Idol.

Meanwhile, Cloud passed away on July 31 at his family home in Oakland, California. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement released to E! News.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Casting director told Complex last year, “There was so much happening on his face without him doing anything. And you can't act that.”

After his passing, Cloud’s onscreen brother Walton in Euphoria paid tribute to the actor on social media, adding, “Rest easy brother.”

Meanwhile, HBO issued a statement, saying, “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.”