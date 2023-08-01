Prince Harry planning a ‘brand reboot’ following his fall in popularity

Prince Harry is gearing to get back to his old self after his reputation had taken a hit as the most favourite royal in the past couple of years.



Many royal experts had begun calling the Duke of Sussex as ‘Sad Harry’ given how he had been detailing his woes with the Royal Family ever since he exited it in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator, Daniela Elser wrote in her piece for News.com.au that the royal’s upcoming international tour may be the “image and brand reboot” the Sussexes are in “dire need of.”

Harry will be heading to Tokyo and then will head to Singapore for his charity work. He also has Dusseldorf on his itinerary. He may also have business in Europe to attend. All this while, he will also be working on his Netflix documentary which is to be shot in Africa.

Elser pondered if the ‘major reset’ and help their PR disaster that has followed them in the past couple of months.

“We are about to see original flavour Harry return to the fore,” wrote the expert. “With the duke doing charity, connecting with veterans and service personnel and taking to the polo ground to swing a mallet about the place.”

She continued, “This is exactly his milieu, the sort of territory where he made his name, back in the days when he was still allowed to use his HRH and the Buckingham Palace pool.”

Elser opined that the ‘beaming’ Harry working on the things that he cares about could be “the circuit breaker that he and Meghan need so badly” and remind the people how “charming, warm and joyful Harry can be.”