Meghan Markle to make big announcement this week: report

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expected to make a big announcement on her 42th birthday about her ‘next move’ after setbacks.



The Mirror UK, quoting Richard Fitzwilliams, reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mother could announce her next venture in the coming days amid divorce and rift rumours with husband.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that Meghan could unveil her plans on her birthday on Friday, August 4.

He told OK! magazine, per Mirror UK, "[Meghan] might well announce her next move on her birthday".

The royal expert went on say, “But otherwise we'll have to wait and see what her new agent comes up with."

Richard said, "Don't forget the Sussexes do have a habit of surprising us."

The royal expert speculated this after Spotify ended contract with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile, according to reports Meghan Markle will celebrate her 42nd birthday with her family and it would be a purely ‘"private affair" amid financial crisis.