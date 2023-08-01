 
Beyoncé’s sweet gesture for her longtime pal and pop icon, Madonna

August 01, 2023

Beyoncé has recently given shoutout to pop icon Madonna, who attended her latest US concert on July 31.

In the photos surfaced on social media, the Material Girl hit-maker could be seen watching on Beyoncé from the crowd at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the latest performance on Bey’s Renaissance World Tour.

In the image, the Popular crooner was looking hale and hearty with her loose blonde hair as she was sitting on VIP section.

Beyoncé already knew that her longtime friend was in the crowd and therefore she gave her a sweet shoutout during the concert.

“Big shoutout to the queen,” said Beyoncé declared, as she came down the stage in a glittering pink ensemble.

She added, “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

After the clip and images went viral online, Beyoncé and Madonna fans took to Twitter and penned their remarks.

One wrote, “Beyoncé just has all the legends coming out to her shows!’

“GOAT recognises GOAT,” another tweeted.

A third fan added, “Beyoncé continuing to give Madonna her flowers make me so happy to see.”

“Happy to see one Legend support another,’ remarked someone else.

