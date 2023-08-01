Kylie Minogue gives her take on biopic, Madonna’s recovery and Miranda Lambert

Kylie Minogue has recently reflected on her biopic dream and who she would like to play her on big screen.



Speaking to E! News, Kylie revealed, “I want Margot Robbie to do my biopic.”

“She has the Australian accent down that’s for sure,” remarked the singer.

Moreover, Kylie talked about her upcoming album, Tension, saying, “What an amazing start for the Tension album. It’s a combination of club record club sounds like and it’s an emotional kind of my happy place which is like a melancholic high, happy and sad.”

Kylie also teased her collaboration with Madonna who she sends her “well wishes”.

“I hope she has a speedy recovery. I feel for her,” stated the songstress.

Kylie pointed out, “I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring. I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it’s so taxing on you as a whole.”

She further said, “I will, I am getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie also addressed Miranda Lambert’s frustration over fans taking selfie in the concert.

“When you don’t see people reacting the way that they used to where they were hands-free and they could be, you know you really feel their engagement,” she explained.

Kylie noted, “So, I think anyone who knows what it was like pre-modern day that takes some getting used to.”

“It can be frustrating but You just got to manage it,” she added.