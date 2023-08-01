‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud's friends reveal he was ‘very happy’ days before tragic death

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud's friends report he didn't drink at his last party

Just three days before the shocking death of Angus Cloud, the beloved star from Euphoria, was captured on camera laughing and smiling with friends during a night out.

Angus, known for his role as the drug dealer Fezco O'Neill in the popular HBO series, was found dead at his family's home in Oakland on Monday. Reports suggest that he had been battling "severe suicidal thoughts" following the recent passing of his father.

The talented actor had been surrounded by friends when he attended the album launch party of the rap group MacArthur Maze, held near his family home in California on Friday. Among his close companions was Josh Kennedy, the band's photographer, with whom Angus had shared a deep friendship for years.

Recalling the event, Josh said, "We grew up together. It's been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party."

"He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay," Josh added.

"I don't even think he drank [at the event], I didn't see him drinking, but I don't know, I was working taking photographs," he shared.

Learning about his friend's untimely passing left Josh feeling deeply saddened, and he expressed that everything is still "so new" to him.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy for Angus' mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, who has now lost both her son and husband within a matter of weeks.