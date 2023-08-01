 
menu menu menu

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud's friends reveal he was ‘very happy’ days before tragic death

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Clouds friends report he didnt drink at his last party
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud's friends report he didn't drink at his last party 

Just three days before the shocking death of Angus Cloud, the beloved star from Euphoria, was captured on camera laughing and smiling with friends during a night out.

Angus, known for his role as the drug dealer Fezco O'Neill in the popular HBO series, was found dead at his family's home in Oakland on Monday. Reports suggest that he had been battling "severe suicidal thoughts" following the recent passing of his father.

The talented actor had been surrounded by friends when he attended the album launch party of the rap group MacArthur Maze, held near his family home in California on Friday. Among his close companions was Josh Kennedy, the band's photographer, with whom Angus had shared a deep friendship for years.

Recalling the event, Josh said, "We grew up together. It's been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party."

"He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay," Josh added.

"I don't even think he drank [at the event], I didn't see him drinking, but I don't know, I was working taking photographs," he shared.

Learning about his friend's untimely passing left Josh feeling deeply saddened, and he expressed that everything is still "so new" to him. 

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy for Angus' mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, who has now lost both her son and husband within a matter of weeks.

More From Entertainment:

Prince George to face 'uphill battle' to 'find answers' to monarchy

Prince George to face 'uphill battle' to 'find answers' to monarchy
Prince Harry's friend puts rumours to rest

Prince Harry's friend puts rumours to rest
Katy Perry chooses King Charles over Meghan Markle? 'Picking sides'

Katy Perry chooses King Charles over Meghan Markle? 'Picking sides'
'Love Island' fans go wild on Twitter as Jess and Sammy win shocking finale video

'Love Island' fans go wild on Twitter as Jess and Sammy win shocking finale
Steven Yeun credits 'Mulholland Drive' as a transformative experience in his acting journey

Steven Yeun credits 'Mulholland Drive' as a transformative experience in his acting journey
Royal family shames Prince Andrew, praises Meghan and Harry

Royal family shames Prince Andrew, praises Meghan and Harry

Lucasfilm contemplates turning S4 of 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film

Lucasfilm contemplates turning S4 of 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film
Are Idris Elba and Damson Idris brothers?

Are Idris Elba and Damson Idris brothers?

Beyoncé’s sweet gesture for her longtime pal and pop icon, Madonna

Beyoncé’s sweet gesture for her longtime pal and pop icon, Madonna