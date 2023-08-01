Prince Harry's friend puts rumours to rest

Professional polo player Nacho Figuerars has put the rumours about his alleged differences with Prince Harry to rest.



Nacho will be joining his friend, the Duke of Sussex, in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August.

Taking to Instagram, the hunk reposted an Instagram statement issued by the official account of Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso which helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

According to the statement, the two friends would be playing against each other in a polo match.

The statement comes two months after rumours were spread that Harry had been ditched by Nacho Figuerars.

The rumors started after the Duke of Sussex was conspicuously missing from pictures shared by Nacho after a polo match in June.



His absence from the polo match couldn't stop royal fans from speculating that they're no longer friends just because Harry did not feature in the latest pictures shared by Nacho.

One royal observer went on to claim that their relations might have ended because Nacho got matching tattoos with Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's boyfriend.