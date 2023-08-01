 
menu menu menu

Prince George to face 'uphill battle' to 'find answers' to monarchy

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Prince George has a 'sad' fate waiting for him, notes an expert.

The second in line to the throne, the eldest child of Prince William will suffer from 'bad news' all his life.

Royal expert Daniela Elser writes for news.com.au: "The weight of what is to come and the abject lack of choice that George has over such fundamental parts of his life as his career, where he will live and his religion are just the beginning of the bad news.

"No longer would the proletariat blithely accept that just having a title made some weak-chinned, under-educated chap who speaks passable French automatically one’s better; instead, the institution has faced an ever-growing tide of pesky questions about what function it serves in 20 and 21st century life."

The expert added: "It will fall to George to find an answer to that, which can keep things going into the 22nd century. However, it will be nothing short of an Everest-like uphill battle."

Prince George, 10, is the first child of Prince William and Princess Kate. The young royal is followed by siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's friend puts rumours to rest

Prince Harry's friend puts rumours to rest
Katy Perry chooses King Charles over Meghan Markle? 'Picking sides'

Katy Perry chooses King Charles over Meghan Markle? 'Picking sides'
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud's friends reveal he was ‘very happy’ days before tragic death

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud's friends reveal he was ‘very happy’ days before tragic death
'Love Island' fans go wild on Twitter as Jess and Sammy win shocking finale video

'Love Island' fans go wild on Twitter as Jess and Sammy win shocking finale
Steven Yeun credits 'Mulholland Drive' as a transformative experience in his acting journey

Steven Yeun credits 'Mulholland Drive' as a transformative experience in his acting journey
Royal family shames Prince Andrew, praises Meghan and Harry

Royal family shames Prince Andrew, praises Meghan and Harry

Lucasfilm contemplates turning S4 of 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film

Lucasfilm contemplates turning S4 of 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film
Are Idris Elba and Damson Idris brothers?

Are Idris Elba and Damson Idris brothers?

Beyoncé’s sweet gesture for her longtime pal and pop icon, Madonna

Beyoncé’s sweet gesture for her longtime pal and pop icon, Madonna