Prince George to face 'uphill battle' to 'find answers' to monarchy

Prince George has a 'sad' fate waiting for him, notes an expert.

The second in line to the throne, the eldest child of Prince William will suffer from 'bad news' all his life.

Royal expert Daniela Elser writes for news.com.au: "The weight of what is to come and the abject lack of choice that George has over such fundamental parts of his life as his career, where he will live and his religion are just the beginning of the bad news.

"No longer would the proletariat blithely accept that just having a title made some weak-chinned, under-educated chap who speaks passable French automatically one’s better; instead, the institution has faced an ever-growing tide of pesky questions about what function it serves in 20 and 21st century life."

The expert added: "It will fall to George to find an answer to that, which can keep things going into the 22nd century. However, it will be nothing short of an Everest-like uphill battle."



Prince George, 10, is the first child of Prince William and Princess Kate. The young royal is followed by siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.