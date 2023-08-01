 
‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra back in 2018 and they share daughter Malti Marie
American heartthrob Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to share his joy at a movie-like month with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.

In the album posted to Instagram, one of the pictures, the couple is seen posing on the beach in their beachwear, while another captures Nick playing with their daughter.

The most endearing image in the album is a candid family photo showing Priyanka lying on the beach, beaming with joy, with Nick and Malti Marie by her side. Nick captioned the album with the words "July was a movie", indicating that the family had a great time together during the month.

In a previous Instagram post, Nick celebrated his wife's 41st birthday with a romantic picture of the couple on a yacht. The couple looked cozy and in love as they posed for the camera. Nick's caption was short and sweet, expressing his love for Priyanka and wishing her a happy birthday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka has recently been busy with her acting projects, having starred in the Russo Brothers' Citadel and Love Again. 

She is now gearing up for her next project, Heads Of State, where she will be seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

