Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk

|August 01, 2023

A month after an organization, known for exposing a coordinated hate campaign against Meghan Markle, was suspended on Twitter, an inappropriate picture of the Duchess of Sussex has been circulated on the platform.

Her critics started circulating the edited pictures of Meghan with Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk in order to humiliate her.

The picture mocking Meghan Markle shows her kissing the mercurial billionaire. 

Founded by Christopher Bouzy, Bot Sentinel famously exposed the coordinated Twitter campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in January last year.

While the reason for the suspension was not immediately known, the move was linked to Elon Musk's latest decision to apply some restrictions.

According to Bot Sentinel's report on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the initial fewer than one hundred single-purpose hate accounts were responsible for approximately 70 percent of the original and derivative hate-filled content targeting Harry and Meghan on Twitter.

The report said single-purpose hate accounts strategically targeted and interacted with specific journalists and royal commentators to amplify their conspiracy theories and increase their exposure. It said, "We concluded that nine out of the ten prominent Twitter accounts that primarily cover the royal family, in fact, had interacted with at least one of the 84 hate accounts we were monitoring. On at least one occasion, we could link a conspiracy theory shared by a single-purpose hate account to an award-winning journalist and author, who then amplified the conspiracy theory on Twitter and TV.

While the couple's critics have celebrated the suspension of Bot Sentinel, Meghan and Harry's supporters think Twitter's decision might have something to do with the royal couple.

