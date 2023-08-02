Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions?

Meghan Markle, who said goodbye to Hollywood for marrying Prince Harry and left the royal jobs for living a life of her choice in America, may ditch her husband for her "political ambitions".

The Duke of Sussex, who quitted the royal job to spend a stress free life with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, has reportedly been left in a tricky spot by an unexpected boost to the Duchess of Sussex's ambitions.



US President Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens is a "fan" of Meghan and has "endorsed" the prospect of her running for the White House, according to a new report.



The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been vying for a political career since she relocated to the US after saying goodbye to the royal family in 2020.



There are speculations that the former Suits star could ditch Harry for her ambitions.



Even though Meghan's alleged political ambitions have been the subject of ridicule by many, the mother-of-two may be able to take solace from having a direct line to the presidency.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, however, may take a slightly dimmer view of the development, according to GB News’ Emily Carver, who says the Dukes wife's political ambitions is not something he is keen of.



“It’s a little bit tricky. They have very different ambitions,” Carver told Ellie Costello and Stephen Dixon.

She added: "Meghan Markle wants everything. She would be head of the universe if she could be. Harry is stuck in the past with all of his court cases going on, it’s all a little bit strange.

“Meghan in the White House, now that would be something.”



Former Liberal Democrat Minister Norman Baker went on to comment on the story, saying: "He would be First Gentleman, I believe. It’s extraordinary. American politics is so unpredictable, so who knows what they would do about it," he told GB News.

“According to this story, she is the most popular female potential candidate ahead of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton. American politics is bonkers, but this is beyond bonkers," he added.