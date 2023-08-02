Meghan Markle slammed for 'using people' amid row with Beckhams and Clooneys

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's set tot celebrate her 42nd birthday later this week, has been accused of "using people" amid feud with celebrities.



"[Meghan] will use people and drop them when she's finished with them," former royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked for the late Princess Diana for 10 years, told GB News.

Burrell said that people are "beginning to see who the real Harry and Meghan are",

It comes amid reports that The duchess of Sussex had convinced her husband Harry that David Beckham's wife Victoria had secretly been speaking to the press.

Taking a brutal dig at the Duchess of Sussex for her alleged claims, the former royal butler said: "The Beckhams don't need Harry and Meghan, they're A-listers in their own field, they don't need them."

Speaking of a host of the former Suits actor's former celebrity friends, such as the Obamas and the Clooneys, Burrell asked: "Where are they all now?"



David and Victoria Beckham attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, and had both formed a close friendship with the former royals.

Meghan and Harry's claims are said to have made legendary footballer David "absolutely furious", leading to an angry phone call between him and the Duke.