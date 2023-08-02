 
menu menu menu

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' excites Oliver Stone

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Oliver Stone also revealed his flirt with an Oppenheimer movie project
Oliver Stone also revealed his flirt with an 'Oppenheimer' movie project

Oliver Stone became a fan of Christopher Nolan after watching Oppenheimer while he also revealed he once passed the script on the J. Robert Oppenheimer for being unable to find its gist.

“Saturday, I sat through 3 hours of Oppenheimer, gripped by Chris Nolan’s narrative. His screenplay is layered & fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn’t find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it,” the JFK filmmaker tweeted.

The Oscar winner showered praise on the auteur’s direction in the WWII science epic as “mind-boggling and eye-popping.”

The famed director also gushed over the cast, especially the lead, Cillian Murphy.

“Each actor is a surprise to me, especially Cillian Murphy, whose exaggerated eyes here feel normal playing a genius like Oppenheimer,” the 76-year-old said.

Concluding the post, Stone added that Oppenheimer is a “classic” that he “never believed could be made in this climate.”

Meanwhile, Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer has crossed $230M at the global box office.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions? video

Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions?
Lizzo's ex-dancers take her to court for alleged sexual harassment

Lizzo's ex-dancers take her to court for alleged sexual harassment
Prince William stuns people with his new job video

Prince William stuns people with his new job
Love Island’s Molly Marsh likely to score big fashion deals after finishing fourth video

Love Island’s Molly Marsh likely to score big fashion deals after finishing fourth
Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll

Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll
Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk video

Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk
‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos

‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos
Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced

Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced

King Charles 'loved' Diana, even though he was not 'in love with her'

King Charles 'loved' Diana, even though he was not 'in love with her'