Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' excites Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone also revealed his flirt with an 'Oppenheimer' movie project

Oliver Stone became a fan of Christopher Nolan after watching Oppenheimer while he also revealed he once passed the script on the J. Robert Oppenheimer for being unable to find its gist.

“Saturday, I sat through 3 hours of Oppenheimer, gripped by Chris Nolan’s narrative. His screenplay is layered & fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn’t find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it,” the JFK filmmaker tweeted.

The Oscar winner showered praise on the auteur’s direction in the WWII science epic as “mind-boggling and eye-popping.”

The famed director also gushed over the cast, especially the lead, Cillian Murphy.

“Each actor is a surprise to me, especially Cillian Murphy, whose exaggerated eyes here feel normal playing a genius like Oppenheimer,” the 76-year-old said.

Concluding the post, Stone added that Oppenheimer is a “classic” that he “never believed could be made in this climate.”

Meanwhile, Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer has crossed $230M at the global box office.

