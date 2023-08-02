Taylor Swift's LA concerts face pressure amid hotel strike

As pressure mounts, the Inglewood mayor where Taylor Swift set to headline was not among the signatories

Taylor Swift is set to perform in Los Angeles from 3 August to 9 August for six sold-out shows. But some top Californian politicians urging the megastar to postpone these concerts due to solidarity with the hotel strike.

The California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis ws one of such. She and several elected officials in the state pressured the pop star to put their names on the Unite Here Local 11’s campaign.

A Democrat and a runner for the 2026 governorship, Kounalakis stressed dignity and fair wages for all workers.

“I stand with Unite HERE in their fight for a living wage,” she told POLITICO.

“And I hope we can use this moment to bring attention to the hardworking men and women who are the engine of our economy.”

The Grammy winner was informed about the hardship the hotel industry staff faced in an open letter.

Admitting the advent of Swift is the ‘Midas touch’ for any state as her ridiculously popular Eras tour has generated tons of cash for the local economies.

But, Kounalakis and the other signatories pointed out the despair among numerous workers related to the industry in the region as scores of hotel housekeepers do have the luxury of living near their job, the letter added, some even resorted to sleeping in their vehicles.

“Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support,” they wrote. “Speak Now! Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

The workers on strike have put out their demands that included the set of higher pay and better benefits.