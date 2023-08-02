 
menu menu menu

Taylor Swift's LA concerts face pressure amid hotel strike

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

As pressure mounts, the Inglewood mayor where Taylor Swift set to headline was not among the signatories
As pressure mounts, the Inglewood mayor where Taylor Swift set to headline was not among the signatories

Taylor Swift is set to perform in Los Angeles from 3 August to 9 August for six sold-out shows. But some top Californian politicians urging the megastar to postpone these concerts due to solidarity with the hotel strike.

The California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis ws one of such. She and several elected officials in the state pressured the pop star to put their names on the Unite Here Local 11’s campaign.

A Democrat and a runner for the 2026 governorship, Kounalakis stressed dignity and fair wages for all workers.

“I stand with Unite HERE in their fight for a living wage,” she told POLITICO.

“And I hope we can use this moment to bring attention to the hardworking men and women who are the engine of our economy.”

The Grammy winner was informed about the hardship the hotel industry staff faced in an open letter.

Admitting the advent of Swift is the ‘Midas touch’ for any state as her ridiculously popular Eras tour has generated tons of cash for the local economies.

But, Kounalakis and the other signatories pointed out the despair among numerous workers related to the industry in the region as scores of hotel housekeepers do have the luxury of living near their job, the letter added, some even resorted to sleeping in their vehicles.

“Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support,” they wrote. “Speak Now! Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

The workers on strike have put out their demands that included the set of higher pay and better benefits.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle blasted by her pal for claims about Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle blasted by her pal for claims about Victoria Beckham
Prince Andrew needs 'very large house' as Sarah Ferguson undergoes 'masectomy'

Prince Andrew needs 'very large house' as Sarah Ferguson undergoes 'masectomy'
Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her

Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' blows Oliver Stone's mind

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' blows Oliver Stone's mind
Stephen Amell posts lengthy clarification after SAG-AFTRA remarks

Stephen Amell posts lengthy clarification after SAG-AFTRA remarks
King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle to become US president?

King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle to become US president?
Meghan Markle slammed for 'using people' amid row with Beckhams and Clooneys

Meghan Markle slammed for 'using people' amid row with Beckhams and Clooneys
Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions? video

Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions?
Prince William, Prince Harry 'born out of love' to King Charles, Princess Diana

Prince William, Prince Harry 'born out of love' to King Charles, Princess Diana