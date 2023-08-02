 
Pakistan 'accepts' changes in World Cup 2023 schedule

By
Sohail Imran

|August 02, 2023

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of Australias Glenn Maxwell. — Reuters
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted the International Cricket Council's (ICC) amendments to the World Cup 2023 schedule, sources informed Geo News Tuesday.

The international body had contacted Pakistan, informing it that changes needed to be made to the schedule. In response, the board, according to sources, agreed to the proposal.

In line with the new schedule, the match venues will not shift, only the dates have been changed. The ICC will announce the updated schedule soon.

Updated World Cup schedule

  • October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
  • October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
  • October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad
  • October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
  • October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
  • October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
  • November 12 - vs England in Kolkata

The Indian media had reported that security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to alter the itinerary in light of Navratri, a festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat, which will fall on the 15th of October when the crucial Pakistan vs India match was set to take place.

Ten teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Meanwhile, a panel formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to decide on the matter related to Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India will take place on Thursday for the first time.

The meeting — chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — will be attended by PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, sources said.

In the huddle, Pakistan's participation in the World Cup in India would be discussed. The members will also review Ahmedabad as the venue for the high-octane Pakistan vs India clash.

The high-powered panel will send its recommendations to the prime minister who will make the final call on the country's participation in the mega event.

