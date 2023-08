CJP Umar Ata Bandial (top) and (left to right) Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking the constitution of a full court to hear a set of petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.



More to follow....