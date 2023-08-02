 
menu menu menu

Prince William, Harry’s rift reaches ‘nuclear’ level amid reconciliation rumours

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Prince William, Harry’s rift reaches ‘nuclear’ level amid reconciliation rumours

Royal brothers Prince William and Harry’s feud has reached nuclear level, and their rift shows ‘Absolutely No Signs’ of ending.

The OK! magazine quoted royal expert Sarah Hewson as saying that the damage, the wounds, are so deep that it's going to take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds.

She further said, “At this stage, I just don't see any evidence that there's a desire on either side yet to put an end to this."

Sarah’s remarks came amid reports Prince Harry reached out to William for reconciliation.

The insider had told In Touch, “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

The future king was stunned by Harry’s call, the source claimed and added “William didn’t quite know what to say.”

However, the insider said William told Harry, “he would think about his offer.”

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death
Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy

Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy
Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news
Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy

Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy
Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins

Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins
Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease

Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease
Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life

Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life
Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour video

Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour