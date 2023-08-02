 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry is starting to ‘miss being home in the UK’

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince Harry is starting to ‘miss his family’ more than ever, now that he’s moved away to the US.

Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl shared her insights into the royal’s potential feelings towards the UK and his family.

She started everything off by making candid admissions to Closer magazine.

In the midst of this chat, she weighed in on the possibility that Prince Harry is starting to ‘miss’ his UK life.

In an effort to explain further, she said, “I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the UK for the summer.”

This claim has come keeping in mind Prince Harry’s past desires to spend summer in the UK so his children could “have a special relationship with their cousins”, just like with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

But given the recent changes he’s made in his life “You have to wonder whether the novelty of that has worn off,” the expert also noted.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death
Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy

Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy
Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news
Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy

Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy
Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins

Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins
Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease

Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease
Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life

Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life
Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour video

Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour