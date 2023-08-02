Prince Harry is starting to ‘miss being home in the UK’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry is starting to ‘miss his family’ more than ever, now that he’s moved away to the US.



Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl shared her insights into the royal’s potential feelings towards the UK and his family.

She started everything off by making candid admissions to Closer magazine.

In the midst of this chat, she weighed in on the possibility that Prince Harry is starting to ‘miss’ his UK life.

In an effort to explain further, she said, “I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the UK for the summer.”

This claim has come keeping in mind Prince Harry’s past desires to spend summer in the UK so his children could “have a special relationship with their cousins”, just like with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

But given the recent changes he’s made in his life “You have to wonder whether the novelty of that has worn off,” the expert also noted.