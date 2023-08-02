Meghan Markle seemingly ditched by ‘A-list variety’ amid major setbacks

Meghan Markle may have come from a Hollywood background and the initial support from the fraternity had been great, but it seems to be diminishing amid her recent setbacks.

The Sussexes have had to face quite a few crises, from their collapsing business deals to the ones hanging by a balance, their popularity also took a hit due to their ‘car chase’ PR disaster and now they seem to be losing their high-profile support.

Daniela Elser, royal commentator for News.com.au, opined that “the couple seem to be lacking public defenders of the A-list variety.”

In her comment piece, the expert highlighted the news reported by Page Six, citing the noticeble absence of Meghan from Serena Williams’ recent party.

The former tennis star, who has been a close pal of Meghan since 2010, had organised a gender reveal party and Meghan was “nowhere to be seen.” This comes as surprise since Williams had not only attended Meghan’s wedding in 2018, she also organised a six-figure baby shower for Meghan in 2019.

Elser noted that there was a time when A-list celebrities were ‘falling over each other’ to be friends with the Sussexes which included, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Chance The Rapper, Jameela Jamil and George Clooney.

In recent news, the Sussexes claimed that Victoria Beckham may have ‘leaked’ their stories. As a result the Beckhams have cut ties over this allegation.

However, now that the couple has suffered blow after blow ever since their $20 million deal with Spotify collapsed, they seemed to have lost their support.

“This is a real shift since the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding when stars like Idris and Sabrina Elba, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy and Carey Mulligan were all happy to attach themselves to the then-supernova Sussexes,” Elser wrote.

“Even if privately there is a steady stream of Oscar winners and the biggest names in the entertainment business beating a path to the Sussexes’ door, no one is publicly rallying around them,” she surmised.