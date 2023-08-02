Jason Momoa enjoys snowy birthday delight in New Zealand

Jason Momoa celebrated his 44th birthday with a special gift from nature - a snowfall. The actor, known for his role in Game of Thrones, shared the snowy celebration on Instagram.

In the video, Momoa can be seen walking towards a hot tub, holding a bottle of his company's Mananalu Water. Amid the falling snow, Momoa expressed his delight, exclaiming, "Happy birthday to me!"

He captured the snowy scene, showing a deck and trees covered in snow. Despite shivering, Momoa had a big smile on his face as he and his friends enjoyed the moment, laughing together.

Surprised by the weather, Momoa playfully questioned, "What the hell is going on?" He marveled at the unusual occurrence, saying, "Never in my life - 44 years - did I ever get in a hot tub and it's snowing baby." With excitement, he let out a scream before taking a sip of his drink, toasting, "Cheers everybody, love you."



Momoa spent his birthday in New Zealand, a place he holds dear to his heart. He shared views of snow-capped mountains, expressing his love for the South Island, New Zealand, calling it one of his favorite places on Earth.

Just recently, Momoa hosted the Discovery Channel's 35th annual Shark Week, a dream role he had been eager to take on for years. Due to his busy schedule, he couldn't do it before, but he was grateful to have the opportunity to record in New Zealand while working on his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Chief of War.