Tom Brady set to snub new lover Irina Shayk while celebrating birthday with kids

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

File Footage 

Tom Brady has planned to celebrate his 46th birthday without his new flame Irina Shayk, revealed insider.

The source said that the former NFL quarterback will spend his big day with his kids after sparking romance rumours with the Russian model.

Following their loved-up outing, the source told Us Weekly that Brady will snub Shayk and spend his "birthday with the loves of his life — his children.”

Brady “traveled to Africa and will be celebrating there with them,” the source said of his kids, son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian, he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The insider went on to insist that the athlete is “still seeing Irina” but “he won’t be spending his birthday with her.”

Following their loved-up car sighting, an insider told the publication at the time, “Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe.”

“They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

The source said that even though Brady is “interested in getting to know Irina better,” but his main “priorities are focusing on his kids and just having fun.”

