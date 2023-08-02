Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood move

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have received a sweet advice from Hollywood filmmaker that they could use strikes in the industry as cover to review their creative plans.



Paul Duddridge told Express UK, "Harry and Meghan may yet turn out to be beneficiaries of the strike.

"It will give them a much-needed chance to review their creative strategies while using the industry shutdown as cover."

However, he also warned Meghan and Harry that it could be their last chance to salvage their image.

Paul said, Meghan and Harry are now well-positioned to salvage their image with a critical success in the creative sphere.

“They should grab this opportunity with both hands. It may be their last."

According to reports Hollywood´s actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

The Hollywood strikes have essentially shut down all US movie and television productions, with limited exceptions such as reality and game shows.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are barred from promoting their movies and series.

The unions´ demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed to their careers and future livelihoods by artificial intelligence.