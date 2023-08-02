 
Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction by chequebook’: ‘So embarrassing!’

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Prince Andrew has just been ridiculed for being ‘evicted by chequebook’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the Duke’s failings as part of her piece.

She broke everything down in a write-up for News.com.au.

In it the expert noted, “Earlier this year, it was widely reported that the King had decided he wanted his brother out of his vast Windsor home, Royal Lodge – one of the grandest properties going for the HRH set.”

Hence “given that the Duke of York was disdained, disliked and disinvited from every Pizza Express outlet (just guessing), letting him remain in such a significant bit of real estate sent all the wrong signals.”

“It was also reported that the King was set cut Andrew’s $476,000 allowance, meaning that although the duke has a lease on the Lodge, he will likely not be able to afford the upkeep. Think of it as eviction by chequebook,” at the end of the day, Ms Elser even went on to add. 

