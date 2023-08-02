 
menu menu menu

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

BTS V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for an upcoming solo album
BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for an upcoming solo album

Korean pop band, BTS member V also known as Kim Taehyung, is all set to collaborate with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for his upcoming solo album, and he is reported to be all excited and nervous about his solo debut.

Min Hee Jin has confirmed the news of his collaboration and has also unveiled some details of V's highly anticipated solo album.

Min Hee Jin is best known for forming a Korean pop group called NewJeans.

The BTS agency, in a statement, announced that there is no confirmation of V's schedule. The statement read, "The schedule is being released after confirmation. V is currently working relentlessly on his solo album.”

According to the Hindustan Times, it was reported before that Kim Taehyung's solo album would be released in September but they have refuted these reports.

In an interview, Min Hee Jin said, "I hesitated at first to collaborate with V after getting an offer last year, but I was impressed by V's attitude and passion as well as his voice tone."

He added, "The music prepared by us for the upcoming album reflects V's preferences while simultaneously it is the music that I want to recommend."

Min Hee Jin continued, "We were terribly busy, but I think an interesting production emerged."

Talking about his album, V said, "I am nervous but happy," adding that the album captures his tastes.

V added that the audience will see a new version of V as solo artist, who is different from BTS's V. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry receiving ‘dent in the armour’ instead of ‘major victory’

Prince Harry receiving ‘dent in the armour’ instead of ‘major victory’
Tom Brady set to snub new lover Irina Shayk while celebrating birthday with kids video

Tom Brady set to snub new lover Irina Shayk while celebrating birthday with kids
Prince Harry’s left with ‘no more goodwill’ to survive

Prince Harry’s left with ‘no more goodwill’ to survive
Sofia Vergara proves she ‘has the biggest heart’ by letting Joe Manganiello keep their dog video

Sofia Vergara proves she ‘has the biggest heart’ by letting Joe Manganiello keep their dog

Meghan Markle seemingly ditched by ‘A-list variety’ amid major setbacks video

Meghan Markle seemingly ditched by ‘A-list variety’ amid major setbacks
Meghan Markle is ‘sick and tired’ of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity video

Meghan Markle is ‘sick and tired’ of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity
Jennifer Hudson remains tight-lipped about the Common dating rumors

Jennifer Hudson remains tight-lipped about the Common dating rumors
Spice Girls reunion is Victoria Beckham's ‘worst nightmare,' claims insider

Spice Girls reunion is Victoria Beckham's ‘worst nightmare,' claims insider

Prince Harry is not happy about Meghan Markle’s alleged political ambitions

Prince Harry is not happy about Meghan Markle’s alleged political ambitions