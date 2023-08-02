BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for an upcoming solo album

Korean pop band, BTS member V also known as Kim Taehyung, is all set to collaborate with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for his upcoming solo album, and he is reported to be all excited and nervous about his solo debut.

Min Hee Jin has confirmed the news of his collaboration and has also unveiled some details of V's highly anticipated solo album.

Min Hee Jin is best known for forming a Korean pop group called NewJeans.

The BTS agency, in a statement, announced that there is no confirmation of V's schedule. The statement read, "The schedule is being released after confirmation. V is currently working relentlessly on his solo album.”

According to the Hindustan Times, it was reported before that Kim Taehyung's solo album would be released in September but they have refuted these reports.

In an interview, Min Hee Jin said, "I hesitated at first to collaborate with V after getting an offer last year, but I was impressed by V's attitude and passion as well as his voice tone."

He added, "The music prepared by us for the upcoming album reflects V's preferences while simultaneously it is the music that I want to recommend."

Min Hee Jin continued, "We were terribly busy, but I think an interesting production emerged."

Talking about his album, V said, "I am nervous but happy," adding that the album captures his tastes.

V added that the audience will see a new version of V as solo artist, who is different from BTS's V.