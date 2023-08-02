 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew branded ‘sources of Palace strain’: ‘Total disasters’

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Royal experts and commentators are of the opinion that Prince ‘ducal disaster zones’ because ‘by no means are they resolved’.

The similarities in the situation between both the Dukes have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

In it, she started by admitting, “I know if you’re reading this, that you are utterly au fait with how we got here.”

First “there was Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a man who would go on to become a convicted sex offender and was facing a child sex trafficking trial when he took his own life in 2019.”

On the other hand, there’s Prince Harry, a man who “leaves [the] royal family with wife,” and “proceeds to spend years complaining,” and winds up with a life “filling hummingbird feeders.”

Again, Ms Elser added, “This is the point that one might have assumed that Harry and his wife and their new-found millions would lope off into the sunset to practice tree pose ad infinitum.”

But in the end, various new details began suggesting that “both of these ducal disaster zones are by no means resolved, and both ducal sources of Palace strain could be set to return to front pages.”

More From Entertainment:

‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos with Justin Bieber and more

‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos with Justin Bieber and more
Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
Victoria Beckham, David ended friendship with Meghan Markle, Harry for Kate Middleton, William? video

Victoria Beckham, David ended friendship with Meghan Markle, Harry for Kate Middleton, William?
Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction by chequebook’: ‘So embarrassing!’

Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction by chequebook’: ‘So embarrassing!’
Treat Williams was hit by ‘grossly negligent’ driver, 35, now facing charges

Treat Williams was hit by ‘grossly negligent’ driver, 35, now facing charges

David Beckham's invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan

David Beckham's invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood move
Bradley Cooper fuming over ex Irina Shayk's growing closeness with Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper fuming over ex Irina Shayk's growing closeness with Tom Brady