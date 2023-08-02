Victoria Beckham, David ended friendship with Meghan Markle, Harry for Kate Middleton, William?

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have allegedly ended their friendship with longtime pals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



According to a report by Mail on Sunday, per New York Post , the celebrity couple have allegedly been accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The insider told the publication, now, their friendship is over.

Meanwhile, there are reports Harry and Meghan are being avoided by A-listers, as Hollywood stars are trying to get closer to Prince William and Kate Middleton instead.

Rumours are rife that Victoria Beckham and David Beckham also allegedly ended their friendship with the California-based royals due to their closeness with William and Kate Middleton.

It comes after a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate."

The insider added, “Meghan is sick and tired of this 'Saint Kate' act. She and Harry are aware the Waleses are planning more trips to the States — including Hollywood — and the red carpet will well and truly be rolled out for their arrival."

David Beckham and Victoria have been friends with Prince William and Kate Middleton for years.

They were also close to Prince Harry and Meghan before their friendship ended recently.