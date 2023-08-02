 
Prince Andrew is a ‘fresh disaster-in-waiting’ for King Charles

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Prince Andrew has just been reduced to being nothing more than a ‘fresh disaster-in-waiting’.

The royal commentator responsible for these admissions is none other than Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “ejecting Andrew from the 30-room monster is not some notion His Majesty might forget, so consider this still very much a live issue.”

This is mainly due to the fact that Ms Elser fears the consequences of such an action because “Given this, what could or would the duke, backed into a corner and desperate to hang onto this plum bit of his royal identity, resort to?”

Before concluding she also went as far as to say. “All of which is to say, this looks like a fresh disaster-in-waiting for the King and his crisis team.”

