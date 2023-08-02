 
Francia Raisa says no one 'forced' her to donate kidney to Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

August 02, 2023


Francia Raisa says the kidney donation came out of the kindness of her heart
Francia Raisa says the kidney donation came out of the kindness of her heart

Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez's former best friend, has dispelled rumors surrounding her kidney donation to the singer in 2017. 

The actress, known for her incredible act of kindness, decided to donate her kidney to help Gomez, who was battling lupus-related organ damage at the time.

Addressing the procedure on the Good Guys Podcast, Raisa emphasized that her decision to donate was entirely voluntary and driven by genuine kindness. 

She shared, "I just felt it in my heart, I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I've been super blessed ever since."

The experience has had a profound impact on Raisa, and she considers herself a "walking success story." Taking better care of herself now than before, she is grateful for the opportunity to help others considering organ donation, using her own experience as inspiration.

Raisa and Gomez first met as teenagers in 2007 and quickly formed a tight bond, attending numerous red carpet events together. However, their relationship experienced strain after the kidney donation, leading to public feuding for months.

Despite the past challenges, Raisa clarified that she no longer harbors any animosity toward Gomez. The How I Met Your Father star asserted that she has "no beef" with the Rare Beauty founder. Their recent interactions on social media, including Gomez's heartfelt birthday tribute to Raisa, hint at a potential reconciliation.

