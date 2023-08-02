Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happy in new video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry congratulated members of the inaugural Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund cohort.

Their Archewell Foundation is on the RTYPF Advisory Committee.



Some recipients of the first-ever Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants were left surprised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a video released Wednesday.

According to people.com, the royal was all smiles when they called some of the recipients from a bright garden.

Speaking to the publication, Tazin Khan, Norelius founder and CEO of Cyber Collective, said “They congratulated me; they said they were really proud of the work that we’re doing here at Cyber Collective.”



The Duchess of Sussex asked Tazin to pass along a message to her dad, who was an inspiration behind the organization.



Tazin told people.com “She said, ‘Tell Baba I say hi!' Which was really sweet."

She added, The impetus of me starting this organization, one of the reasons was because dad got hacked. When I was able to share that story, I think that maybe resonated with them, and they congratulated me. When I told my dad, he was just so excited about it.”

