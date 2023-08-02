Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together

Kourtney Kardashian, the 44-year-old reality star, stepped out with husband Travis Barker, the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer, for a lunch date at Tre Lune in Los Angeles, showcasing her growing baby bump.

The couple, who are eagerly expecting their first child together, radiated love and happiness as they strolled hand-in-hand to the Italian restaurant on Coast Village Road.

Kardashian embraced a chic and comfortable look, wearing a fitted white Mickey Mouse T-shirt that accentuated her baby bump. She paired the top with rolled-down blue wide-legged jeans and added a stylish touch with a black cropped jacket and pointed-toe heels.

Completing her ensemble, the Poosh founder carried a black ALAIA heart-shaped handbag, flaunting her massive diamond engagement ring. Her bobbed black tresses cascaded loosely around her shoulders, and she donned a pair of fashionable sunglasses.

Travis, on the other hand, exuded effortless coolness with an oversized white T-shirt, ripped denim jeans, and black trainers.

In June, Kourtney made a joyous announcement about her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in LA, revealing that she and Travis are expecting their fourth child, the first one together.

The couple's blended family will expand as Kourtney already has three children, sons Mason (13) and Reign (8), and daughter Penelope (11) from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Travis is also a father to son Landon (19) and daughter Alabama (17) from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. He has also embraced a fatherly role for Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya (24), from her relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.