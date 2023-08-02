Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon

Noel Gallaher was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse after he encountered his brother Liam's son, Lenon on Tuesday night.

According to Dailymail, the former bandmates and brothers, 50-year-old Liam and 56-year-old Noel hadn't patched up their differences that ended their Britpop band Oasis in 2009.

Liam's son, Lenon,23, was snapped leaving the Firehouse much later than Noel.

The Sun quoted a source saying, "Noel was accompanied by his 23-year-old daughter Anais, they both went to the Firehouse together to celebrate following his show."

The source continued that the celebratory atmosphere changed when they saw Lenon arriving at the venue.

They added, "It was just awkward and Noel didn't want any trouble. So, he left."

The bad terms between Noel and Liam are no secret, and they extend to their children. Liam's kids have publicly expressed their emotions against Noel Gallaher and his daughter Anais.

Reacting to Anais's appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, Lennon's younger brother Gene took a jibe at her saying, "You are a model because of your dad and not because of who you are," adding that nobody cares about who she is.

Noel had prevented his brother from using Oasis classics in the latter's documentary.

Taking to Twitter, Liam posted, "You can stop us using the songs, but you can't erase our memories, Shame on you Noel Gallagher."

The feud between the brothers has existed since 2009, which led to the split of their band Oasis.